OTTAWA -- The Tokyo Games have come to a close. Canada had its best showing at a non-boycotted Olympics in decades with 24 medals, seven of them gold.

In a statement Sunday, following the closing ceremony in Tokyo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Team Canada.

"Over the course of the Games, our athletes made us proud and showed us why Canadians are some of the best athletes in the world," Trudeau said. "While seven gold medals, six silver medals, and 11 bronze medals are impressive, all of our athletes gave their best and should take pride in their performances. From the new personal bests to the Canadian records broken, we have so much to celebrate."

Thirty-five athletes from eastern Ontario and western Quebec took part in the 2020 Summer Games. They trained throughout the pandemic and faced a year of uncertainty and waiting before the games finally began in 2021.

Here is how each of them performed:

Eastern Ontario

Aaliyah Edwards, 19

Sport: Basketball

Birthplace: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Kingston, Ont.

Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards was part of Canada's women's basketball team, which finished in ninth place overall. Team Canada defeated South Korea but lost to Serbia and Spain.

Alexandra (Ali) ten Hove, 25,

Sport: Sailing

Birthplace: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Kingston, Ont.

Kingston, Ont.'s Ali Ten Hove finished in 16th place overall in women's sailing. She participated in 12 rces. Her best result was fourth place in race #9 of the women's skiff 49er FX.

Alicia Brown, 31,

Sport: Athletics – Women's 4x400-metre relay

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Toronto, Ont.

Ottawa's Alicia Brown was part of the women's 4x400-metre relay team, which finished in fourth place.

Annie Foreman-Mackey, 30

Sport: Cycling – Track

Birthplace: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Kingston, Ont.

Kingston, Ont.'s Annie Foreman Mackey was part of the women's track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.

Bailey Andison, 23

Sport: Swimming

Birthplace: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Residence: Bloomington, Indiana, USA

Smiths Falls, Ont.'s Bailey Andison came in sixth in the women's 200-metre individual medley.

Britt Benn, 32

Sport: Rugby

Birthplace: Belleville, Ont.

Hometown: Napanee, Ont.

Residence: Victoria, B.C.

Britt Ben was part of the women's rugby sevens team that finished ninth overall. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.

Brooke Henderson, 23

Sport: Golf

Birthplace: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Residence: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Smiths Falls, Ont.'s Brooke Henderson finished tied for 29th in women's golf.

Cam Smedley, 30

Sport: Canoe-Kayak – Slalom

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Dunrobin, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Cam Smedley participated in two heats in the men's canoe slalom, finishing 16th overall.

Conlin McCabe, 30

Sport: Rowing

Birthplace: Brockville, Ont.

Hometown: Brockville, Ont.

Residence: Victoria, B.C.

Brockville, Ont.'s Conlin McCabe came in fourth place in the men's pair rowing finals alongside partner Kai Langerfeld of Vancouver.

Derek Gee, 23

Sport: Cycling – Track

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Osgoode, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Derek Gee finished fifth overall in the men's track cycling team pursuit. He also participated in the men's Madison event but did not finish.

Erica Wiebe, 32

Sport: Wrestling

Birthplace: Stittsville, Ont.

Hometown: Stittsville, Ont.

Residence: Calgary, Alta.

Stittsville Ont.'s Erika Wiebe ranked 11th overall after losing 5-4 to Estonia's Epp Maee in women's 76 kg freestyle wresting.

Eugene Wang, 35

Sport: Table Tennis

Birthplace: Shi Jiazhuang, China

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Aurora, Ont.

Ottawa's Eugene Wang ranked ninth overall in men's table tennis, losing 4-1 to China in mixed doubles alongside partner Mo Zhang of Richmond, B.C.

Gabriela (Gaby) Dabrowski, 29

Sport: Tennis

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Gaby Dabrowski finished 17th overall in women's doubles alongside Toronto's Sharon Fichman. She also finished ninth overall in mixed doubles with Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jennifer Casson, 25

Sport: Rowing

Birthplace: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Victoria, B.C.

Kingston, Ont.'s Jennifer Casson participated in three races in the lightweight women's double sculls with partner Jill Moffatt of Victoria, B.C. She ranked 12th overall, with her best result being second place in Heat 2.

Jillian Weir, 28

Sport: Athletics – Women's hammer throw

Birthplace: Menlo Park, California, USA

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Lethbridge, Alta.

Jillian Weir, of Kingston, Ont., placed 11th in the women's hammer throw.

Joanna Brown, 28

Sport: Triathlon

Birthplace: Carp, Ont.

Hometown: Carp, Ont.

Residence: Carp, Ont.

Joanna Brown, of Carp, finished 15th in the women's mixed relay triathlon and was lapped in the women's individual event.

Jordan Steen, 30

Sport: Wrestling

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Tecumseh, Ont.

Residence: Montreal, Que.

Jordan Steen finished tenth overall in the men's 97 kg wresting competition, falling to the USA's Kyle Frederick in the freestyle final and losing to Italy's Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano in the repechage.

Kelleigh Ryan, 34

Sport: Fencing

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Calgary, Alta.

Ottawa's Kelleigh Ryan finished eighth overall in the women's individual foil and was part of the women's foil team that finished fifth overall.

Lauren Gale, 21

Sport: Athletics – Women's 4x400-metre relay

Birthplace: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Fort Collins, Colorado, USA

Ottawa's Lauren Gale was part of the women's 4x400-metre relay team that finished fourth.

Madeleine Kelly, 25

Sport: Athletics – Women's 800-metres

Birthplace: Hamilton, Ont.

Hometown: Pembroke, Ont.

Residence: Hamilton, Ont.

Pembroke, Ont.'s Madeleine Kelly finished fifth in the first round of the women's 800-metres.

Madeline Schmidt, 26

Sport: Canoe-Kayak – Sprint

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Ottawa's Madeline Schmidt placed 17th overall in the women's canoe sprint doubles with partner Alanna Bray-Lougheed of Oakville, Ont. Schmidt was also part of the women's fours that finished 11th overall.

Matthew Mullins, 26

Sport: Rugby

Birthplace: Belleville, Ont.

Hometown: Belleville, Ont

Residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Belleville, Ont.'s Matt Mullins was part of the eighth ranking men's rugby sevens, which lost 21-10 to New Zealand in the quarterfinal.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, 32

Sport: Athletics – Women's 800-metres

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Eganville, Ont.

Residence: Belle River, Ont.

Eganville, Ont.'s Melissa Bishop-Nriagu finished fourth in Round 1 of the women's 800-metres.

Michael Foley, 22

Sport: Cycling – Track

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Hometown: Milton, Ontario

Residence: Halton Hills, Ont.

Michael Foley was a member of the men's track cycling pursuit team that ranked fifth overall. He also participated in the men's Madison event but did not finish.

Michael Tayler, 29

Sport: Canoe-Kayak-Slalom

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Michael Tayler finished 24th overall in the men's kayak slalom.

Michael Woods, 34

Sport: Cycling - Road

Birthplace: East York, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Michael Woods finished fifth in the men's road race.

Stephen Maar, 26

Sport: Volleyball – Indoor

Birthplace: Scarborough, Ont.

Hometown: Aurora, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Stephen Maar was part of the men's indoor volleyball team that ranked eighth overall, falling 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinal.

Tim Nedow, 30

Sport: Athletics – Men's shot put

Birthplace: Brockville, Ont.

Hometown: Brockville, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Brockville, Ont.'s Tim Nedow finished in 16th place in the men's shot put qualifier.

Vanessa Gilles, 25

Sport: Soccer

Birthplace: Chateauguay, Que.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa's Vanessa Gilles was part of Canada's gold medal winning women's soccer team, which defeated Sweden 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. Gilles played for 120 minutes.

Vincent De Haître, 27

Sport: Cycling – Track

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Cumberland, Ont.

Residence: Calgary, Alberta

Vincent de Haître, of Cumberland, was part of the men's track cycling pursuit team that finished in fifth place.

Will Crothers, 34

Sport: Rowing

Birthplace: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Kingston, Ont.'s Will Crothers was on the men's rowing four, which finished eighth overall.

Western Quebec

Ariane Bonhomme, 26

Sport: Cycling – Track

Birthplace: Gatineau, Que.

Hometown: Gatineau, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Arianne Bonhomme, of Gatineau, Que., was part of the women's track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.

Karol-Ann Canuel, 33

Sport: Cycling – Road

Birthplace: Amos, Que.

Hometown: Amos, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Karol-Ann Canuel finished 16th in the women's cycling road race and placed 12th in the women's individual time trial.

Nicholas Hoag, 28

Sport: Volleyball – Indoor

Birthplace: Gatineau, Que.

Hometown: Sherbrooke, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Gatineau, Que.'s Nicholas Hoag was part of the men's indoor volleyball team that ranked eighth overall, falling 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinal.

Pamphinette Buisa, 24

Sport: Rugby

Birthplace: Victoria, British Columbia

Hometown: Gatineau, Que.

Residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Gatineau, Que.'s Pamphinette Buisa was part of the women's rugby sevens team that finished ninth overall. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.