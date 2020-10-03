OTTAWA -- The Ontario and Quebec governments have put measures in place in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions cover a range of activities, including social gatherings at home, bar and restaurant capacity limits, alcohol serving hours and the number of people at church.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 rules and regulations in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Face masks

Ottawa

Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw states a face mask must be worn in all indoor public spaces, including malls and City of Ottawa buildings. Masks are mandatory in the common areas of condominium and apartment buildings.

Masks are also mandatory on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Gatineau

Quebec says wearing a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth is mandatory in enclosed or partially enclosed public places for people age 10 and over.

Wearing a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth is also mandatory on public transit for people age 10 and over.

Masks are also mandatory to access or move around a lobby, reception area or elevator in an office building and in common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

Participants in demonstrations must wear a mask or face covering at all times.

Social gatherings

Ottawa

Ontario's COVID-19 guidelines limit the number of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering indoors or outdoors in Ottawa to:

10 people at an indoor event or gathering

25 people at an outdoor event or gathering

(Indoor and outdoor events and gatherings cannot be merged together)

Ontario's limits on social gatherings in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreation areas includes parties, dinners, gatherings, barbecues and wedding receptions.

Gatineau

Private indoor or outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people

The Quebec Government says, "Gatherings must be restricted to a limited number of people in accordance with the measures in force in your region." As of Oct. 3, Gatineau and the Outaouais are in "Level 3-Alert" (orange level).

In a statement, the Quebec Government says, "you are asked to avoid unnecessary social contact, for example: gathering with family or friends, weddings, etc."

The use of a mask or face covering is strongly recommended when it is not possible to keep a distance of two metres from other people.

Restaurants

Ottawa

No alcohol sales after 11 p.m. Restaurants must close at midnight and remain closed until 5 a.m., except for takeout and delivery.

Indoor capacity restricted to a maximum of 100 patrons. No more than six patrons per table

Operators must ensure patrons lining up or congregating outside of their establishment maintain physical distancing. Businesses must collect the name and contact information for each patron.

Gatineau

Maximum six patrons per table

No alcohol sales after 11 p.m. No alcohol consumption after midnight.

Bars, nightclubs

Ottawa

No alcohol sales after 11 p.m. Bars and nightclubs must close at midnight, except for takeout and delivery.

Indoor capacity restricted to a maximum of 100 patrons. No more than six patrons per table

Operators must ensure patrons lining up or congregating outside of their establishment maintain physical distancing and must collect the name and contact information for each patron.

Strip clubs in Ontario must remain closed.

Gatineau

Maximum six patrons per tables

No alcohol or food sales after 11 p.m., closing at midnight

Mandatory customer name and contact lists at all establishments.

Gyms and fitness centres

Ottawa

As of Oct. 3, the number of people allowed in gyms and other fitness facilities capped at a maximum 50 people.

Group exercise classes at gyms and other fitness facilities are restricted to groups of 10 individuals.

Gatineau

Gyms are required to follow the limit of the number of people gathered indoors.

Facilities must ensure patrons can maintain distancing and ensure equipment is clean. Locker rooms and bathrooms can remain open.

Movie Theatres

Ottawa

Ontario allows up to 50 people per showing in a movie theatre.

Movie theatres must ensure physical distancing during screenings and clean seats, touch surfaces and washrooms between showings.

Gatineau

Cinemas are limited to a maximum of 250 people in the venue.

Theatres must have reserved seating, reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Places of Worship

Ottawa

Places of worship in Ottawa and across Ontario are permitted to open with physical distancing measures in place and attendance limited to no more than 30 per cent of the building capacity.

Gatineau

As of Oct. 3, Gatineau and the Outaouais are in "Level 3-Alert" (orange level).

Places of worship are limited to a maximum of 250 people.

Public venue, halls and audiences

Ottawa

The number of people allowed at meeting and event facilities, including banquet halls, is six people per table and 50 people per facility.

Gatineau

Activities organized in a public setting indoors or outdoors is capped at a maximum of 25 people (rented halls, festival events, marriages, workplaces or school celebrations)

Maximum 250 people for concert halls, theatres, cinemas, public venues and other halls.

People must be seated, relatively immobile, little or not talking, staff supervision