We could be looking at record-setting heat this holiday weekend. A dome of extreme weather is about to arrive and this could be the hottest Canada Day ever recorded.

What a dramatic difference from last year's wet and cold Canada Day.

This year, paramedics and other first responders are urging folks to take care; drink water instead of alcohol or caffeine and watch for signs of heat stroke.

But the show will go on. Preps are already underway for the biggest party of the year.

Taking the main stage this Canada Day weekend, maybe not Martha and the Vandellas but certainly their hit song “Heat wave.” And we could all be feelin' that burning flame.

“It’s definitely sun screen weather,” says one British tourist in the Byward Market.

“I think we'll be in with the air conditioning having a lot of cold water,” adds another tourist.

It's expected more than 300-thousand folks will celebrate Canada Day on the Hill and instead of the drenching rain from last year, they'll be facing the scorching heat this year.

“Public safety is paramount,” says Natalie Huneault, with Heritage Canada, the Ministry responsible for Canada Day celebrations, “but we want to avoid canceling programming.”

Organizers say they are ready for what nature will throw at them. There will be first aid stations and water stations and no cancellations for now.

“We are ready to adjust our programming,” says Huneault, “whether that means delaying it or shortening it. We are ready to ensure the public’s safety and the safety of everyone involved in Canada Day festivities.”

First responders are ready, too. Ottawa's Paramedic Service will employ its two new climate-controlled ATV's this weekend along with a full complement of staff.

“When we were notified that we were going to have extreme heat,” says Marc-Antoine Deschamps with Ottawa Paramedic Services, “we added more staff during the day to deal with the increased call volume that we might get because of the extreme weather.”

The Canadian Museum of History is open Canada Day and is free to the public so people can cool off there or go to the mall or one of the restaurants but there's also an interesting way for a quick refreshing hit. The Byward Market’s George Street mall has misting stations underneath some of the benches. They will be activated often during the heat wave.

For some homeowners in Kanata today, relief is spelled "A-C." They just snuck in under the heat wave wire to get their air conditioning unit installed.

“I would consider them lucky,” says Marc Hannah, “That's what we're trying to do, get systems installed before the hot weather comes in this weekend but there's only so much we can do with so many crews.”

Paramedics say watch for signs of dehydration, which include dizziness and nausea. Better yet, they say, prevent that by bringing your water bottle to the Hill and making sure you fill it often.