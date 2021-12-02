Ottawa's housing market is expected to remain a seller's market in the New Year, as supply levels remain a concern for the real estate market.

The Remax housing market outlook estimates housing prices in Ottawa will increase five per cent in 2022 to $679,915.

"Inventory levels have remained below two months since February 2019, leading to a seller's market. This is expected to continue in 2022," said the 2022 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report.

"Supply is likely to increase slightly in 2022, but low levels are expected to remain a concern."

The report states housing prices increased 22 per cent in Ottawa in 2021 to $647,538. That's up from $529,649 in 2020.

"The region saw many move-over buyers from within Ontario and out-of-province in 2021," said Remax.

The Ottawa Real Estate Board has previously warned that supply is a major issue for the Ottawa real estate market. There were 1,960 new listings in October, just under the five-year average.

"It’s simply not enough. Inventory remains at a one-month supply for residential properties and 1.2 months for condominiums," said Debra Write, Ottawa Real Estate Board president, in a statement on Nov. 3. "The only way we will find balance in Ottawa’s market is to increase the housing stock exponentially.”

In Kingston, the average price of a new home is expected to increase 10 per cent in 2022 to an average of $639,141. Remax says out-of-town buyers from "larger, pricier regions" are expected to drive demand in 2022.

"Low housing supply along with the possibility of rising interest rates may slow activity and price growth in 2022," said the 2022 Canadian Housing Market Outlook report for Kingston, noting sales are expected to decline five per cent in 2022.

The average price of a new home in Kingston increased 23 per cent in 2021 to $581,037.

Across Canada, Remax anticipates housing prices to increase 9.2 per cent in 2022.

The Remax housing market outlook says market activity across Ontario is anticipated to remain steady in 2022, "with continued average price growth, although at widely varying degrees."

Remax says in larger markets like Ottawa, Brampton, Toronto and Mississauga, "There’s a possibility that more immigration could weigh on supply levels and prices."