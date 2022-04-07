Housing market a key component of federal budget

Soaring housing prices, rising interest rates and limited supply is making it a challenge for the average Ottawa resident to get into the housing market.

The hot real estate market took a front seat in the unveiling of the federal budget Thursday afternoon.

For Ottawa resident Alaina Woolfrey, the goal of owning a home has come with challenges.

"By lots of criteria I have a great steady income and that alone is sometimes just not enough to be honest with you," Woolfrey said.

Woolfrey says she was prepared, but there have been roadblocks.

"Not only do buyers have to face the challenge that comes with raising a down payment, again it’s that if you can find houses that you like, they will sell for upwards of $100,000 more than listed," she said.

The federal government unveiled the budget on Thursday with a promise to introduce a tax-free first home savings account, double the first-time home buyers credit to $10,000, and is proposing to give $4 billion to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to create 100,000 new housing units.

Also in the budget, a temporary two-year ban on foreign buyers.

"We are trying to curtail the foreign investors that are buying investment properties and keeping them empty," said Penny Torontow, president of the Ottawa Real Estate Board.

"There are, I wouldn’t call them loopholes, but there are a number of exemptions," said Doug Porter, a chief economist at Bank of Montreal. "For instance, students, non-resident foreign temporary workers or permanent residents can all still buy homes."

The incentives come as the average price of a home in Ottawa hit the $850,000 mark last month, with low inventory driving prices higher.

"The market has obviously gone crazy across the country and a lot of Canadians are now facing a difficult decision of maybe never being able to own a home," said Frank Napolitano, co-owner of Mortgage Brokers Ottawa.

Woolfrey is still hoping she will be able to get her dream home.

"I think something needs to be done to make housing a little bit more affordable for the average Canadian," she said.