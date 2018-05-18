

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early this morning at 2670 Stone Cres. in the west end of the city.

They say they were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. There were flames coming from the roof when they arrived.

The blaze allegedly began in the back of the home, and extended in the walls.

Crews had the fire fully put out roughly an hour and a half later.

The home's occupants got out safely, but two adults and a 7-month-old baby are now displaced.

The damages are estimated at $250,000.

A fire investigator is responding.