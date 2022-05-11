Hottest May 11 in Ottawa in more than 100 years

Ottawa residents are enjoying an early taste of summer, with the warmest May 11 in Ottawa in more than 100 years.

The temperature hit 27 C at the Ottawa Airport at 3 p.m., breaking the record for warmest May 11 ever recorded at the Ottawa Airport. The previous record was 26.8 C in 2001. (Environment Canada's records were first recorded at the Ottawa Airport in 1938).

According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it's hottest May 11 since 1911. An old weather station recorded a temperature of 30.6 C.

It's the first of day of three possible days with record-breaking temperatures, as a ridge of high pressure settles over Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C on Thursday, which would break the record for warmest May 12 in Ottawa history. The current record is 27.6 C set back in 1992.

The heat wave will continue on Friday with sunshine and a high of 31 C. If the forecast high is reached, it will break another record – Ottawa’s warmest May 13 on record was in 1985 at 28.2 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 7 C.