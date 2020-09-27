OTTAWA -- An early fall heatwave continues as Ottawa flirts with record-breaking temperatures.

Saturday's high fell a tenth of a degree short of a record, officially reaching 26.6°C at the Ottawa Airport, not quite breaking the 2007 high of 26.7.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday includes a mix of sun and cloud, a high of 27°C and a humidex of 32. The record for Sept. 27, set in 1998, is 28.1°C.

There will be a stiff breeze Sunday, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h forecast during the afternoon.

The average high for this time of the year is 17°C, which is actually the low temperature overnight into Monday morning. Just a few clouds are in the overnight forecast.

Monday's outlook is also partly sunny with a high of 27°C and a humidex of 32. The record high for Sept. 28 at the Ottawa Airport is 27.8°C, set in 1959.

The heat will swiftly move out of the region starting on Tuesday, as rain moves in. Expect showers and a high of 20°C on Tuesday.

The forecast from Wednesday through Saturday includes a chance of showers each day and more seasonal temperatures.