Hot Wednesday in Ottawa, with heavy rain on the way

It will be a hot and humid day in Ottawa, and heavy rain is on the way for tonight and Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today, with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

Showers at times heavy beginning overnight. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 18.

Showers at times heavy Thursday morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Rainfall amount 10 to 15 mm. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel like 32 degrees.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.

The forecast for the weekend calls for below seasonal temperatures, with a high of 25 C on Saturday and Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.