Hot, steamy weather coming our way for next few days

OTTAWA -

Bring on the heat! It's hot and humid day ahead for the capital.

According to Environment Canada, Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and clouds, changing to sun later in the day. The high will be 27 C, but with the humidex feeling like 33.

Overnight it will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 19 C.

Thursday is expected to be cloudy and chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 29 C with the humidex feeling like 37 C.

Friday’s forecast is sun and cloud with chance of showers- a high of 23 C.