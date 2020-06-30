OTTAWA -- Expect the hot, humid weather to continue in Ottawa heading into Canada Day.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C in the capital on Tuesday, with the humidex making it feel more like 33.

There’s also a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index on Tuesday will be 8, or ‘very high.’

The chance of showers continues into the evening on Tuesday, with the overnight low dipping to just 20 C.

For Canada Day Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel more like a whopping 37. Again, there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Canada Day starts a string of days with highs expected to be 30 C or above. Thursday, it’s going to be cloudy with a high of 30 C. Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and 30 C.

Then, the sun is expected to fully arrive for the weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 31 C. Sunday will be sunny and 30 C.