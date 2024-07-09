Hot, humid temperatures Tuesday with possible 'torrential' rain on the way tomorrow

Hot and humid temperatures will continue on Tuesday as Ottawa braces for potentially major storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Environment Canada's forecast for Tuesday shows a high of 29 C with the humidex making it feel like 37 C. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for eastern and southern Ontario on Monday, warning of remnants of Hurricane Beryl potentially bringing 'torrential downpours' between 20 and 40 mm of rain per hour at times.

"Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system is low, these types of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours," Environment Canada said.

Storms are expected to move through the region late Tuesday or Wednesday, and continue into Thursday.

The weather system is expected to bring some respite from the heat. Wednesday's weather forecast shows a high of 22 C with humidex values making it feel like 30 C.

Rain is expected to continue Thursday with periods of rain and a high of 24 C.

The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 30 C.