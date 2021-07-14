Advertisement
Hot, humid conditions continue in Ottawa
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 7:16AM EDT
A person is seen holding an umbrella in this undated file photo. (The Canadian Press)
OTTAWA -- After a stormy night in the Ottawa region, expect more unsettled weather and humid conditions.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There's the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 26 C with a humidex of 34.
The weather is expected to clear on Thursday, but the humidity will stick around. The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 36.
Friday the showers will return, with a 60 per cent chance of rain that day. The high will be 26 C.
The weekend looks OK, with a mix of sun and cloud in store for both days.