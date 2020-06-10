It will be a hot, humid and rainy day in Ottawa.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for showers to begin this morning and end this afternoon, and then a chance of showers late this afternoon. The high will be 29C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 37.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning after midnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 20C.

Thursday will see showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 25C.

Mother Nature is set to deliver a perfect weekend to sit on a restaurant patio, as restaurants and bars can reopen patios during the pandemic on Friday.

The forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of 20C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 20C, while Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22C.