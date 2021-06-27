OTTAWA -- If you have anything to do outside today, you will want to do it by mid-afternoon.

The rain is expected to resume this afternoon, with another 15 to 25 mm of rain possible. It will also be hot and muggy, with a high of 30 C and the humidex making it feel like 38.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for "significant rainfall" today into this evening.

"After a lull this morning, showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop again this afternoon into this evening," said Environment Canada.

"Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow rain to fall heavy at times, with localized rainfall amounts reaching 30 to 50 mm."

A total of 26 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday, just shy of the record for greatest rainfall on June 26 of 26.7 mm of rain set back in 1954. Ottawa also received 4.7 mm of rain Friday night.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa:

Mainly cloudy to start today. Showers beginning this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local amounts 5 to 10 mm. High 30 C, with the humidex it will feel like 38.

Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Local amounts 10 to 15 mm. Low 20.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Rain is in the forecast for Canada Day.