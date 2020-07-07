OTTAWA -- A heat wave remains in effect in the capital.

With the humidex, Tuesday’s high could reach upwards of 40, with overnight low closer to 20.

High temperatures in the low 30s are expected to continue through the week, with overnight lows in the low 20s. There is a chance of showers later in the week.

Heat waves are also in effect for many parts of Eastern Ontario, including areas to the south and east of the capital.

Cooling Centres

The city of Ottawa says it will be opening three emergency cooling centres to help reisdents beat the heat over the next two days. They are open 11am - 7 pm.