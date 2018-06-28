Hot forecast for Canada Day weekend
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 5:27AM EDT
Canada Day visitors to Ottawa will be greeted by an extreme heat wave this weekend.
Environment Canada says the "most significant heat wave in the past few years" will grip Ottawa and all of southern Ontario over the next week.
A special weather statement says daytime highs are expected to reach into the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the mid 40s.
The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Thursday that the humidex could make it feel like 47 degrees on Canada Day. That would set a record for the highest humidex ever recorded in Ottawa.
Phillips says the hot temperatures will stick around for eight days before cooler temperatures arrive, "it's the bout of the heat wave, and of course the intensity" that's concerning for residents.
Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.
Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.
Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Be cautious if engaging in Canada Day events and avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
- Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF lip balm. Dress in light and loose fitting clothing.
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location such as a shopping mall, local library or community centre.
- If taking part in Canada Day celebrations, especially where large crowds are expected, please limit your exposure by planning where to seek shelter from the heat
- Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open.
- Take frequent cool showers or baths. If you cannot shower or bath easily, sponge often with cool wet towels. Focus on cooling the back of the neck, under the arms and groin area. Soak feet and hands in a basin of cool water.
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone and check on them regularly.