

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Canada Day visitors to Ottawa will be greeted by an extreme heat wave this weekend.

Environment Canada says the "most significant heat wave in the past few years" will grip Ottawa and all of southern Ontario over the next week.

A special weather statement says daytime highs are expected to reach into the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the mid 40s.

The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Thursday that the humidex could make it feel like 47 degrees on Canada Day. That would set a record for the highest humidex ever recorded in Ottawa.

Phillips says the hot temperatures will stick around for eight days before cooler temperatures arrive, "it's the bout of the heat wave, and of course the intensity" that's concerning for residents.

Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.

Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather: