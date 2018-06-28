

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa will become Hot-awa during a red hot Canada Day long weekend.

Ottawa and most of southern Ontario will sweat through an “extreme heat event” during Canada’s 151st birthday party.

Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells CTV Morning Live Thursday is the last "comfortable day." Starting Friday, daytime highs are expected to reach into the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the mid 40s.

The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.

Phillips says the humidex could make it feel like 47 degrees on Canada Day. That would set a record for the highest humidex ever recorded in Ottawa.

Phillips tells CTV Morning Live the hot temperatures will stick around for eight days before cooler temperatures arrive, "it's the bout of the heat wave, and of course the intensity" that's concerning for residents.

Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.

Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.

Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather: