Hot forecast for Canada Day
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:44AM EDT
Ottawa will become Hot-awa during a red hot Canada Day long weekend.
Ottawa and most of southern Ontario will sweat through an “extreme heat event” during Canada’s 151st birthday party.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips tells CTV Morning Live Thursday is the last "comfortable day." Starting Friday, daytime highs are expected to reach into the low to mid 30s with humidex values into the mid 40s.
The forecast calls for a high of 36C in Ottawa on Sunday. The record for warmest July 1 in Ottawa history is 36.7C set in 1963.
Phillips says the humidex could make it feel like 47 degrees on Canada Day. That would set a record for the highest humidex ever recorded in Ottawa.
Phillips tells CTV Morning Live the hot temperatures will stick around for eight days before cooler temperatures arrive, "it's the bout of the heat wave, and of course the intensity" that's concerning for residents.
Ottawa Public Health is advising residents to take precautions during the Canada Day heat wave.
Officials say the extreme head can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.
Public Health has released a series of tips and advice for residents during the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- Be cautious if engaging in Canada Day events and avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
- Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun and wear a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and SPF lip balm. Dress in light and loose fitting clothing.
- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location such as a shopping mall, local library or community centre.
- If taking part in Canada Day celebrations, especially where large crowds are expected, please limit your exposure by planning where to seek shelter from the heat
- Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open.
- Take frequent cool showers or baths. If you cannot shower or bath easily, sponge often with cool wet towels. Focus on cooling the back of the neck, under the arms and groin area. Soak feet and hands in a basin of cool water.
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone and check on them regularly.