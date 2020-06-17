Advertisement
Hot final days of spring in the forecast
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 6:57AM EDT
OTTAWA -- It will be a hot and sunny final few days of spring in Ottawa.
The Environment Canada forecast shows four straight days of sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.
Here is a look at the forecast:
Today: Mainly sunny. High 30C. With the humidex, it will feel like 32
Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12
Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 31
Friday: Sunny. High 33C
Saturday: Sunny. High 33C
Spring arrives at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.
Environment Canada's Monthly Forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for Ottawa over the next four weeks.