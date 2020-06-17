OTTAWA -- It will be a hot and sunny final few days of spring in Ottawa.

The Environment Canada forecast shows four straight days of sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.

Here is a look at the forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny. High 30C. With the humidex, it will feel like 32

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12

Thursday: Mainly sunny. High 31

Friday: Sunny. High 33C

Saturday: Sunny. High 33C

Spring arrives at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, June 20.

Environment Canada's Monthly Forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for Ottawa over the next four weeks.