Hot and sunny Thursday in store
It will be another hot and sunny day in the capital on Thursday.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26C with a humidex of 30.
The UV index will be 8 or very high so be sure to put on sunscreen if you're doing anything outdoors.
There is a 30 per cent chance of late afternoon showers.
The temperature will drop to 17C and rain will move in overnight.
About 15 to 25mm of rain could fall on Friday with a daytime high of 23C expected. The humidex will still be a factor and will make it feel like 29.
Looking ahead to the weekend, rain is possible on Saturday with a high of 24C and it will be sunny on Sunday with a high of 28C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
new this morning
new this morning | Hot and sunny Thursday in store
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Polish border
Mercenaries from Russia's military company Wagner on Thursday launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion, a move that prompted Warsaw to redeploy its troops.
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 10 and traps many others in western India
A landslide triggered by torrential rains in India's western Maharashtra state killed 10 people, with many others feared trapped under piles of debris, officials said Thursday.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian parents fear for their child's financial future: survey
According to a new survey, nearly three-in-five Canadian parents are worried about their child's financial future, primarily due to the impact of inflation and the prevailing economic uncertainties in the country.
Kenya police are told not to report deaths during protests. A watchdog says they killed 6 this week
Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living, but an independent watchdog says at least six people were shot dead by police on Wednesday and 27 were shot dead in such protests earlier this year.
B.C. port workers revoke strike notice, feds expect labour action to end
The union representing dockworkers at B.C.'s ports has revoked the 72-hour strike notice it issued Wednesday – just hours after it was issued – a move that could signal an end to a tumultuous labour dispute.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
B.C.'s tumultuous port strike saga is expected to end, parents are worried for their children's financial future and a $1.8 million view.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Atlantic
-
N.L. RCMP searching for reportedly armed man, urge people to lock their doors
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have issued an emergency alert warning of a man said to be armed in Carbonear.
-
Jekyll and Simon: Two great white sharks tracked to Gulf of St. Lawrence
Two great whites have made their way to Quebec waters just in time for shark week. A specimen named Jekyll was last pinged on Tuesday near the shores of Percé, on the tip of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. Meanwhile, Simon is also hanging out in the Gulf of St. Lawrence a little further inward.
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
Toronto
-
Ontario regions face ambulance pressures; province won't release offload delay data
Several Ontario municipalities say their paramedic services are under immense pressure, with worrying stretches of times during which no ambulances are available to respond to calls -- but the province doesn't track the problem.
-
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
-
One person dead following overnight shooting in Toronto
One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Jamestown.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Another road worker was struck by a car last week in Montreal: police
Another road worker was hit by a car last week in Montreal, not long after two others were struck at a construction site, one of them fatally.
-
Quebec's new electric scooter rules are now in effect
Vehicle users must be at least 14 years old and are required to wear a helmet. They can circulate freely in streets and roads where the posted speed limit doesn't exceed 50 km/h, as well as on bike paths that run alongside them.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa in November.
-
Convicted sex offender and wife arrested 2 days after Ontario police issue rare public advisory
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
London
-
Deadlocked councillors punt decision to end partial remote work for 170 city workers
A long and meandering debate by members of city council ended where it began.
-
Driver charged for going the wrong way on Highway 402
No one was hurt after police said a transport truck driver drove roughly 16 kilometres the wrong way on the 402.
-
How near is near? Core area councillors discuss location criteria for upcoming homeless hubs
Councillors who represent downtown London and the Old East Village are at the epicentre of the local homelessness crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
Driver scammed with fake jewelry after stopping to help roadside car: WRPS
Regional police are issuing a warning about a scam they say was targeting the kindness of strangers.
Calgary
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
-
Solutions sought to address anesthesiologist shortage in Alberta
Anesthesiologists cover a critical component of surgical care by providing pain management, but some of these specialists say there aren't enough of them in the province to provide efficient patient care.
-
City of Calgary’s plan to reintroduce fluoride into water system up in cost, delayed
It will now take longer and cost more for the City of Calgary to reinstate water fluoridation at the city’s two water treatment plants.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.
Edmonton
-
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Polish border
Mercenaries from Russia's military company Wagner on Thursday launched joint drills with the Belarusian military near the border with Poland following their relocation to Belarus after their short-lived rebellion, a move that prompted Warsaw to redeploy its troops.
-
Wildfire-scarred Alberta Métis settlement pushes for second escape route
The only way in and out of the East Prairie Métis Settlement is a 40-kilometre range road that connects with Highway 2 some 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
Vancouver
-
'It scares me': B.C. health-care workers seeing signs of flesh-eating drug
Caring for Downtown Eastside residents struggling with wounds aggravated by the toxic drug supply and poor sanitation is already hard enough, but some Vancouver health-care workers are worried the "flesh-eating drugz is already showing signs in the neighbourhood.
-
Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
B.C. transportation minister vows to raise fines, recover repair costs after overpass strike
The day after a large truck hit a Highway 99 overpass in Delta causing substantial damage, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming is vowing to raise fines and recover repair costs from truck drivers and companies involved in overpass strikes.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years
Ron Kidd is being recognized for his more than six decades of service and his role in establishing Lumsden's Lions Club.
-
Stanley Cup to appear in Estevan
Lord Stanley’s Cup is set to make an appearance in the Energy City in late July.