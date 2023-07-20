Hot and sunny Thursday in store

It will be another hot and sunny day in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26C with a humidex of 30.

The UV index will be 8 or very high so be sure to put on sunscreen if you're doing anything outdoors.

There is a 30 per cent chance of late afternoon showers.

The temperature will drop to 17C and rain will move in overnight.

About 15 to 25mm of rain could fall on Friday with a daytime high of 23C expected. The humidex will still be a factor and will make it feel like 29.

Looking ahead to the weekend, rain is possible on Saturday with a high of 24C and it will be sunny on Sunday with a high of 28C.