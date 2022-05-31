Hot and humid with possible thunderstorms in Ottawa

It's going to be another hot and humid day in Ottawa, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

It will be sunny this morning, shifting to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. The high will be 27 C with the humidex making it feel like 32.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm.

On Wednesday, things are expected to cool down significantly. The high will be 18 C. Some showers will end late in the afternoon, with another risk of a thunderstorm.

On Thursday, expect a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.