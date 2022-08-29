Hot and humid with a thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Ottawa as the city swelters under hot, humid conditions.

The weather alert from Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail.

The warning is an upgrade from an earlier servere thunderstorm watch.

The city could see wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and possibly some hail.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Environment Canada says.

A thunderstorm watch means a storm is a possibility, while a warning means one is imminent or happening.

WADING POOLS CLOSED AMID HOT, MUGGY WEATHER

Ottawa's wading pools closed for the summer last week. While beaches remain open, lifeguards are no longer on duty at Britannia Beach, Westboro Beach and Petrie Island beach for the final weeks of summer.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today. A high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 21 C.

Tuesday is the first day of classes for students in Ottawa's French Catholic and French public school boards. Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy Tuesday with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C with a humidex of 34.

Cloudy with a chance of showers on Wednesday, high 21 C.

The outlook for Thursday is sunshine and a high of 19 C, while Friday will be sunny with a high of 26 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.