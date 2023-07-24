Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa

OTTAWA -

A hot. humid day is in store for the capital Monday and should remain for the work week.

According to Environment Canada, there will be a mix and sun and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 28 C but the humidex will make it feel like 33.

Overnight it will be cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 17 C.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds and a chance of showers – the high will be 25 C, but with humidex feeling like 31.

Wednesday expected to be sunny with a high of 30 C.