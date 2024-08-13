Hot and humid weather returns to Ottawa this week

The hot and humid temperatures move back into the national capital region today, with above-seasonal temperatures in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly sunny today with a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel like 32.

A few clouds tonight. Low 14 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35.

Thursday will be sunny. High 28 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.

Normal temperatures for August

Temperatures are expected to remain around seasonal for the rest of August and the start of the school year.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for normal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.