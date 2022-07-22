Hot and humid weather in store for Ottawa this weekend

The heat and humidity will continue in the capital on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 30 C. It will feel more like 35 degrees with the humidex.

A few clouds will roll in this afternoon and evening, and temperatures will fall to 21 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a high of 30 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 36 degrees. There’s a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for Saturday afternoon, and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Skies will clear up by tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 19 C overnight.

On Sunday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 28 C. Clouds will roll in throughout the day and there’s a 70 per cent chance of showers in the evening forecast.