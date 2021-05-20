OTTAWA -- Hot and humid conditions are expected to grip Ottawa for the start of the long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning there will be "little relief from the heat" on Friday.

The forecast calls for a high of 31C on Friday, with the Humidex making it feel like 35 degrees. There will be an overnight low of 20 C on Friday.

The temperature warmed up to 30.2 C on Wednesday, the warmest day of the year so far. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the temperature was 29.6 C.

Environment Canada says slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next few days in Ottawa.

Partly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunny on Friday, with a chance of afternoon showers. A high of 31 C.

The forecast calls for cloudy with a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, with a high of 27 C on Saturday and 25 C on Sunday.

Holiday Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 21 C.