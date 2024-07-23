OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa with the risk of afternoon showers

    A boat docked along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Monday, July 22. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa) A boat docked along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Monday, July 22. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)
    It will be a mainly sunny, hot and humid day in Ottawa, but you may want to bring an umbrella if you have plans outdoors late this afternoon and this evening.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 C with the humidex making it feel like 33.

    The Environment Canada hourly forecast calls for a chance of showers from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

    Cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 15 C.

    Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 32.

    Cloudy on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

    The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C.

    Saturday will be sunny with a high of 28 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

