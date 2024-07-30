Hot and humid weather continues in Ottawa

Hot and humid conditions will continue to grip Ottawa for the final days of July.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day. High 31 C, with the humidex making it feel like 39.

Becoming cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 20 C.

Wednesday will see showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 26 C with the humidex making it feel like 35.

Environment Canada says the hot and humid conditions are due to the excessive rain through the spring and early summer.

"The source is homegrown. It's local. It is all of the moisture that fell in May, June, and July," said senior climatologist David Phillips.

"We've had so much rain in eastern Ontario, maybe 50 per cent more precipitation than we normally would get."

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. High 30 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 30 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26 C and a low of 16 C.

Gatineau extending beach/pool hours

The City of Gatineau will extend swimming hours at beaches and certain pools this week due to the hot and humid weather.

Starting Tuesday, lifeguards will be on duty at Parc Moussette, Parc du Lac-Beauchamp and Parc des Cèdres beaches from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The opening hours for the following swimming pools will be extended until 8:50 p.m.: