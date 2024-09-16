Hot and humid start to the final week of summer in Ottawa

The final week of summer in the national capital region feels like mid summer, with hot and humid weather expected today and Tuesday.

The temperature warmed up to 29 C on Sunday, and the forecast calls for highs of 29 C on Monday and Tuesday with the humidex making it feel like 34.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny today. High 29 C.

The record for warmest Sept. 16 in Ottawa is 34.3 C, set in 1939.

Clear tonight. Low 14 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy. High 25 C.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days. High 23 C on Thursday and Friday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 19 C and a low of 9 C.

Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 8:43 a.m.