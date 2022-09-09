Hot and humid, plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend in Ottawa

The hot and humid summer weather is sticking around in the capital.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 28 C today, but it will feel more like 33 degrees with the humidex.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

It will be even hotter tomorrow – expect a high of 29 C and a humidex of 35 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but some clouds will roll in Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C on Sunday.