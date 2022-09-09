Hot and humid, plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend in Ottawa
The hot and humid summer weather is sticking around in the capital.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 28 C today, but it will feel more like 33 degrees with the humidex.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.
It will be even hotter tomorrow – expect a high of 29 C and a humidex of 35 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but some clouds will roll in Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop to 14 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C on Sunday.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
LIVE UPDATES | King Charles III leaves Balmoral for London
King Charles III on his first full day of duties has left Balmoral in Scotland to head to London. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed just days earlier, and deliver a speech to the nation.
With the Queen's death, Archie and Lilibet are now prince and princess
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday set off a shift in the line of succession to the throne, starting with her oldest son, now King Charles III. Thanks to a rule created by King George in 1917, The Queen’s death also means Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now technically hold the titles and ranks of prince and princess.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
Here's how Canadians can sign Queen Elizabeth II's official condolence book
An official condolence book is now available online for people to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II after her passing.
Who gets the Queen's remaining corgis?
The Queen was a known animal lover, with a long tradition of breeding horses and dogs. It is unclear what will happen to her remaining four dogs, though it is assumed they will pass on to her successor, King Charles.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says
Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor remembered the Queen for her selfless service Thursday, on the day of her death.
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
Toronto sign and CN Tower go dark as city mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Toronto Mayor John Tory is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
Quebec election: Parties resume campaigning after death of Queen Elizabeth II
CAQ Leader François Legault is set to hold a news conference in Quebec City, a day after he briefly paused his campaign due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Quebec political leaders mourning Queen's death; PQ objects to lowering flag
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in the city's LaSalle borough.
'I don’t get to see my son grow up': Guelph, Ont. mother raises awareness about rare 'Childhood Alzheimer's'
Joseph Saliba enjoys activities that most eight-year-olds typically like, such as being tickled and riding his bike. However, unlike most children, Joseph has a rare genetic metabolic condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome, commonly referred to as “Childhood Alzheimer’s.”
Suspicious shed fire in London
An early morning shed fire in London has been deemed suspicious. Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. and were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the home.
Tear down burned fast food joint, say residents and businesses
Calls are growing for the City of London to tear down the remains of a former Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road South.
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorial
The southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
'I don’t get to see my son grow up': Guelph, Ont. mother raises awareness about rare 'Childhood Alzheimer's'
Joseph Saliba enjoys activities that most eight-year-olds typically like, such as being tickled and riding his bike. However, unlike most children, Joseph has a rare genetic metabolic condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome, commonly referred to as “Childhood Alzheimer’s.”
Listowel mother of four remembered by acts of kindness
Acts of kindness have been spreading throughout Listowel all day as a local woman who died of cancer this summer is being remembered for her warm and generous spirit.
British army vet recalls his time at the Queen’s coronation
Harry Barnes, an 84-year-old British army vet, stood outside The Royal Canadian Legion in Waterloo Thursday, where the Union Jack was flying at half-mast following the announcement Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.
4 UCP leadership candidates rally against 'fairytale' sovereignty act
Four of the seven UCP leadership hopefuls joined together Thursday to speak out against Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
Tenant union calls for Alberta to introduce rent control to address affordability, safety concerns
A group representing renters' rights is calling for rental rates to be capped and for added tenant protection in efforts to improve rental affordability in Alberta.
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits through the years as Edmontonians remember her
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
Southwest Anthony Henday Drive bridge construction delayed into 2023
Residents of southwest Edmonton will have to put up with Anthony Henday Drive construction longer than expected.
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
Crown seeks jail time for B.C. caregiver convicted after death of woman with Down syndrome
Sentencing is underway for Astrid Dahl, who was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life to a woman with Down syndrome.
Single region behind B.C.'s surge in COVID-19 patients in hospital
The total number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals surged to 324 on Thursday – an increase that can be traced entirely to one region of the province.
Families of James Smith Cree Nation looking to find healing after manhunt ends
As the manhunt for Myles Sanderson has ended, the community of James Smith Cree First Nation has started their journey towards healing after 11 people died as the result of the stabbings.