Hot and humid days ahead for Ottawa

It will be another hot and humid day in Ottawa, and scorching temperatures will continue throughout the weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C today, but it will feel more like 36 degrees with the humidex.

Temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

It will be even warmer tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 31 C. The humidity will make it feel more like 41 degrees. Skies will clear up in the evening and the overnight low will be 20 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high of 33 C. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day and temperatures will drop to 18 C overnight.