Hot and humid days ahead for Ottawa
It will be another hot and humid day in Ottawa, and scorching temperatures will continue throughout the weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C today, but it will feel more like 36 degrees with the humidex.
Temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
It will be even warmer tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 31 C. The humidity will make it feel more like 41 degrees. Skies will clear up in the evening and the overnight low will be 20 C.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high of 33 C. There will be a chance of showers throughout the day and temperatures will drop to 18 C overnight.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 5-7
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
China on Friday said it is cancelling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety."
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
Earth is spinning faster, new record for shortest day set in June
The Earth completed its shortest day on record in late June, completing one spin in less than 24 hours and beating the previous record set in 2020.
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Discovery in paleontologist's backyard reveals evidence of North America's early humans
The surprising discovery of mammoth fossils in a paleontologist's backyard have led to an even more unexpected finding. The roughly 37,000-year-old remains of a female mammoth and her calf show distinct signs of butchering, providing new evidence that humans may have arrived in North America much earlier than believed.
Atlantic
-
Investigation reveals thousands had info exposed in P.E.I. arts centre data breach
The full impact of a data breach at Prince Edward Island’s largest arts centre is now clear. The results of a recently completed investigation show thousands of people had their personal information exposed.
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax prepared to use police to clear park encampment after other efforts fail
It may be necessary to use police to clear homeless people from a tent encampment in a city park because "extensive" alternative efforts have not worked, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Thursday.
Toronto
-
Southern Ontario seeing 'unprecedented' decline in gas prices as rates set to fall this weekend
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop again this weekend, continuing a series of decreases at the pumps that one industry analyst says has 'never been seen before.'
-
Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line.'
-
Toronto awaits drug decriminalization decision after 7 months
As Toronto waits to hear whether the federal government will grant its request to decriminalize the possession of illicit drugs for personal use, harm reduction advocates say approval is urgently needed as governments fail to match the gravity of the opioid crisis.
Montreal
-
Gunman in Montreal-area killing spree was released from institution despite 'significant risk'
The gunman at the centre of a seemingly random killing spree that claimed the lives of three people in Montreal and Laval over a 24-hour period was allowed to continue living outside a mental health facility even though a psychiatrist deemed he was a "significant risk to public safety."
-
Quebec health workers to offer vaccinations in care homes
Quebec health-care workers will travel directly to long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) and private seniors' residences to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Laval teenager seriously injured by hit-and-run driver during police pursuit
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured when the moped he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by an alleged hit-and-run driver fleeing from police.
Northern Ontario
-
Terminated faculty call for a 'no' vote to Laurentian's plan of arrangement
A group representing some of the terminated faculty members at Laurentian University are urging fellow creditors to vote no on the school's plan of arrangement. Laurentian needs a 'yes' vote to be able to exit CCAA protection but the letter suggests all parties need to go back to the bargaining table to get creditors a better deal.
-
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
-
Sault police say assault victim was found outside residential fire
Emergency crews in Sault Ste. Marie are currently on the scene of a residential fire on Goulais Avenue.
London
-
'Everyone was locking their doors': Witnesses allege man attempted to get inside other cars following crash
Several London police cruisers and an ambulance rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash late Thursday afternoon in the city’s southeast end. Multiple witnesses say following the collision, a man and a woman jumped from the sunroof of a car and fled.
-
Opioid alert issued in Grey Bruce
The Grey Bruce health unit has issued an opioid alert after six drug overdoses were reported within the last four days.
-
A costly loss of production after rain collapses roof for trailer makers
Any day General Coach is not in production is a costly one according to President Roger Faulkner. The Hensall, Ont. company was shut down Thursday after heavy rain storms on Wednesday collapsed the roof in a rarely used building in the factory.
Winnipeg
-
Fire damages Fort Garry community center rink
Fire damaged part of a Fort Garry skating rink Thursday night.
-
Tornado near Teulon, Man. turns up questions about reliability of cell phone alert system
There are concerns over the national public alerting system after a tornado touched down Tuesday night east of Teulon, Man.
-
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
Kitchener
-
Gordon Chaplin Park cricket pitch in Cambridge vandalized
The cricket pitch at Gordon Chaplin Park in Cambridge was vandalized last month, just two weeks after the cricket pitch in Waterloo Park was damaged by fireworks.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following collision with train in Guelph
A 32-year-old cyclist from Guelph was transported to a Hamilton hospital by air ambulance following a collision with a train Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
Flames sign Huberdeau to 8-year, $84 million extension
The Flames got a Johnny to sign on the dotted line Thursday, it was just that it turned out to be a Huberdeau, not a Gaudreau.
-
Governing UCP denied application for Calgary Pride Parade, while other parties accepted
Calgary Pride is once again allowing political parties to march in the parade, but the governing United Conservative Party did not meet the threshold to grant its application to participate.
-
City of Calgary works to repair damage left by Tuesday's fires inside city hall
A significant amount of damage was sustained inside Calgary's municipal building following an incident that took place earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse alleged by former students of Saskatoon school
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
'Things just don’t add up': Missing Saskatoon woman's best friend calling for answers
Mary Culbertson has been best friends with Dawn Walker for 12 years and says each day has been different since Walker and her seven-year-old son went missing.
-
'Push the panic button': Sask. sees surge in syphilis cases
Medical health officers are warning about a spike in syphilis cases in Saskatchewan this year.
Edmonton
-
Major immigration backlog leaving thousands of trained health-care professionals on the sidelines
As hospitals across the country struggle under the weight of major staffing shortages, an immigration backlog described by lawyers as the worst they have ever seen is leaving qualified health professionals sitting on the sidelines.
-
Hallway patient care no longer needed, but Alberta hospital staff say root causes not addressed
Health care staff are urging the province to take action as Edmonton hospitals moved patients into hallways amid what Alberta Health Services called a long-weekend induced "high demand for acute care services."
-
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
Vancouver
-
Solutions sought to lifeguard shortage affecting B.C. pools and swim programs
Cities and swim training providers are looking for solutions to the lifeguard shortage that’s been impacting pools and programs across the country.
-
82-year-old former teacher arrested on historical sex assault allegations in North Vancouver
Mounties in North Vancouver say they have arrested an 82-year-old man for sexual assaults he allegedly committed while working as an elementary school teacher more than 40 years ago.
-
'A tornado of fire': More evacuations as Keremeos wildfire grows
New evacuation orders have been issued as the Keremeos Creek wildfire continues to grow.
Regina
-
'Stuck in a cycle': Sask. community frustrated over government's handling of healthcare services
While driving by on Highway 10, Balcarres seems to be a typical rural Saskatchewan community. It has a bar, a rink, and as of late, closures to its hospital.
-
'We use fertilizer for a reason': Poilievre pledges to fight plan to reduce emissions
Local farm organizations met in Regina on Thursday to express concern over the federal government’s plan to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.
-
'Push the panic button': Sask. sees surge in syphilis cases
Medical health officers are warning about a spike in syphilis cases in Saskatchewan this year.