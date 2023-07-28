Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July
A hot, humid day in store for the capital to wrap up the work week.
Some fog patches are visible in parts of the city.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for sun for most of the day, but thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. The high will be 28 C but feel like 36 with the humidex.
Overnight, rain is expected with a chance of thunderstorms, the low will be 17 C.
For the weekend, both days could see a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 24 C but feel like 27 with the humidex.
Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Statistics Canada to release GDP figures for May, preliminary Q2 figure
Statistics Canada is set to release today its latest reading on how the economy fared in May, as well as a preliminary glimpse for the second quarter.
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
We'll get a reading this morning on how our economy's faring, some Canadians are set to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, and climate scientists sound the alarm after a scorching month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Four homes in Northwest Territories lost in wildfire, road closed: fire agency
An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
Authorities are maintaining an exclusion zone around an air force base in central Greece where wildfires have triggered powerful explosions at an ammunition depot.
Freeland says Ottawa to 'work harder' to provide relief to victims of N.S. flooding
The federal government will pick up its pace in providing disaster relief to parts of Nova Scotia hit by last weekend's flooding, deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday after she viewed a bridge shattered by torrential rainfall.
P.E.I. man arrested for driving intoxicated at 4.5 times legal limit
Kings District RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving after police say he was found operating a vehicle at over four-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Groups of tenants across Toronto are withholding rent payments
In the east Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, residents in three buildings have withheld rent since May, after their landlord proposed a five per cent increase for next year — and they're not alone.
Man charged in fatal 'targeted' shooting also allegedly killed Toronto police dog
A man who allegedly killed a Toronto police dog as he tried to evade arrest has been charged in connection with a targeted shooting at a Toronto apartment that left another man dead.
Man and woman rushed to hospital following collision in Scarborough
A man and woman are in hospital following an overnight collision in in Scarborough.
Water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel borough flooded streets and forced the evacuation of at least two buildings Friday morning.
Double-homicide in Montreal: suspect found in canal was spouse, father of victims
The body discovered in the Lachine canal Thursday belongs to the suspected killer of a woman and her 12-year-old daughter, Montreal police (SPVM) have confirmed. Police also reported that the 59-year-old man was the woman's spouse and the girl's father.
24-year-old cyclist in critical condition after collision in Montreal's east end
A young cyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after colliding with a car in Montreal's east end.
Highway 17 near Mattawa reopened after serious two-vehicle crash
Highway 17 is reopened in both directions east of North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday night.
Elliot Lake homeowners taking federal agency to court
A group of Elliot Lake homeowners, many of them seniors, have applied for a judicial review of a recent decision by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.
$150,000 in damages after boat catches fire in London laneway
One person was taken to hospital and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a boat caught fire in a laneway.
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
Friday will bring the heat before a weekend cool down
A heat warning remains in effect with Friday being the hottest day over the next seven days, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Manitobans clean up after supercell thunderstorms; two possible tornadoes investigated
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
Worker dies after high levels of carbon monoxide found in home under construction
A worker at a home under construction in Winnipeg has died after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside.
Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
Mustang driver recorded going 170km/h on Highway 401, says he was only going 150km/h
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 23-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after passing a marked cruiser in heavy rain going 170km/h.
'I miss him every day': Family-friends and hockey community speak out following sudden death of young athlete
Family, friends and the hockey community are mourning the death of a prominent young athlete.
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
MP wants federal funding to Calgary Stampede pulled after abuse settlement reached
A member of Parliament says he's calling on the federal government to halt funding to the Calgary Stampede.
Fire at Calgary seniors' residence sends 4 to hospital
Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
'Do we have too many managers': Saskatoon councillor to request formal review of city jobs
A Saskatoon city councillor is proposing an in-depth investigation into city jobs as part of budget discussions.
Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.
UCP 'dithering' on Alberta hospital projects, NDP says, after Smith issues infrastructure mandate letter
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of not caring about health care or making sure patients have beds in the future, following the release of a mandate letter to the new infrastructure minister.
Body of Beaumont man found in river in southwest Edmonton
The remains of a man feared drowned in the North Saskatchewan River have been found and identified.
Have you seen Jiexiong Xu? Burnaby RCMP still looking for man reported missing last year
Saying they have "exhausted all leads," the Burnaby RCMP are appealing to the public for help finding a man who went missing over a year ago.
Retail thefts on the rise, becoming more violent: Retail Council of Canada
Shoplifting is becoming a bigger issue in British Columbia, according to the Retail Council of Canada, which reports that on average, retail thefts have increased by about 300 per cent since the beginning of the pandemic.
B.C. Mountie who harassed, mistreated female colleagues allowed to keep his job
A B.C. RCMP officer who admitted to five instances of misconduct related to his treatment of female colleagues has been allowed to keep his job, according to a disciplinary decision.
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
Judge finds Joseph Thauberger guilty in death of brother, sentenced to life in prison
The Regina man accused in the 1997 death of his brother has been found guilty of second degree murder and indignity to human remains.