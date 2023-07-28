Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July

OTTAWA -

A hot, humid day in store for the capital to wrap up the work week.

Some fog patches are visible in parts of the city.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for sun for most of the day, but thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. The high will be 28 C but feel like 36 with the humidex.

Overnight, rain is expected with a chance of thunderstorms, the low will be 17 C.

For the weekend, both days could see a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 24 C but feel like 27 with the humidex.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 23 C.