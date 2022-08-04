Hot and humid, chance of showers on Thursday in Ottawa
It will be a hot and sticky day in the capital on Thursday with high humidity and a possible thunderstorm.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to 28 C, but it will feel more like 37 degrees with the humidex.
The clouds will stick around this evening and there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperature will fall to 19 C overnight.
The humid weather will continue tomorrow – expect mainly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C on Friday. It will feel more like 36 degrees with the humidex.
Skies will clear up in the evening and temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.
Expect sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 30 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China conducted 'precision missile strikes' Thursday in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.
WNBA star Griner apologizes as Russian court readies verdict
An emotional Brittney Griner apologized in a Russian court Thursday as her drug possession trial drew to a close, and a prosecutor urged that the American basketball star be convicted and sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison in a case that reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russian diplomacy.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
Canadian Armed Forces to start training Ukrainian soldiers in third country
Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce that the Canadian Armed Forces will start training Ukrainian soldiers in a third country.
Ukraine's ambassador to tell MPs Canada must reverse Russian turbine decision
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada will today make clear her country's disappointment over Canada's decision to allow pipeline equipment that was in Montreal for repairs to be returned to a state-controlled energy giant in Russia despite war-related sanctions.
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?
China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
Atlantic
-
Pilot project launched in N.B. hospitals following emergency room death
Horizon Health in New Brunswick says it has quickly created a new pilot project inside waiting rooms at the authority's five regional hospital emergency departments.
-
Decision expected for N.L. lawyer seeking publication ban after sex assault charges
A decision from Canada's highest court is expected today in the case of a Newfoundland lawyer seeking to shield his name from publication after he was charged with sexual assault.
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
GTA home sales drop 24% from June: Toronto real estate board
The moderation of the Greater Toronto Area's housing market intensified last month as the region's real estate board found July sales fell 47 per cent from the same time last year and 24 per cent from this past June.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario set to fall to lowest point in months
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
-
Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before Ontario court today
Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
-
Man gunned down on Laval boulevard, police say
Police in the Montreal area are investigating a third deadly shooting just over a 24-hour period.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today
Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.
-
Three arrested for breaking into Sudbury Arena
Greater Sudbury Police say they have arrested three people in the last three days for break and enter incidents at Sudbury Arena.
-
Gore Bay man killed in vehicle rollover
A 42-year-old resident of Gore Bay was killed July 30 in a single-vehicle collision on the Sheshegwaning First Nation.
London
-
New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
-
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
-
'These pressures will continue throughout the summer': More temporary emergency department closures in Clinton and St. Marys
Both the Clinton Public Hospital and the hospital in the town of St. Marys will experience another round of temporary emergency department hour reductions.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba decides not to appeal court ruling on child benefit payments
The Manitoba government has decided not to appeal a court ruling over hundreds of millions of dollars in child benefit payments.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
-
Industrial building fire on Symington Road, cause of fire needs further investigation
Firefighters from the RM of Springfield responded to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Damaged hydro pole closes portion of Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge
A stretch of Shantz Hill Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated a crash in Cambridge on Thursday morning.
-
‘I can save up money’: Second-hand demand on the rise
Thrift stores in Waterloo region are seeing business boom as shoppers look to save money amid rising costs on everyday goods.
-
Calgary
-
2 young girls missing from northeast Calgary: police
Calgary police are searching for two young girls last seen in Abbeydale on Wednesday evening.
-
Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Calgary suffers life-threatening injures
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in northwest Calgary.
-
Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu lands fight on high-profile UFC 279 card
Hakeem Dawodu will face American Julian (Juicy J) Erosa on the undercard of UFC 279 next month in Las Vegas.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation on Wednesday for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
'They said I could touch it': Stanley Cup visit excites young hockey fans in Prince Albert
Wednesday was a special day for hockey fans in Prince Albert.
-
Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
Edmonton
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
-
Going 'cavewoman style': Woman recounts saving 7-year old boy from cougar
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sunny breaks and gusts
Today was two and tomorrow will make it three consecutive days with some morning rain in Edmonton and area.
Vancouver
-
B.C. commissioner wants Human Rights Code protections for homeless people after attacks
After a violent week that saw multiple attacks on homeless people in B.C., the province's human rights commissioner is renewing her call to add protections for "social condition" under the provincial Human Rights Code.
-
Narrow lead for Kennedy Stewart in Vancouver mayoral race: poll
Months ahead of Vancouver's municipal election, a new survey suggests incumbent Kennedy Stewart is leading the city's mayoral race – though only by a narrow margin.
-
CTV News journalist connects with his large Indigenous family for first time
From Vancouver, it takes the whole day to get to Alert Bay off the northern tip of Vancouver Island. For CTV News reporter Ben Miljure, it’s taken his whole life.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition
Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation on Wednesday for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Pet owners in Regina warned to be on the lookout for foxtails
Foxtails are not as cute as they sound. In fact, they are quite the opposite, especially for dog owners like Terri Carlson.