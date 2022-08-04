Hot and humid, chance of showers on Thursday in Ottawa

It will be a hot and sticky day in the capital on Thursday with high humidity and a possible thunderstorm.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to 28 C, but it will feel more like 37 degrees with the humidex.

The clouds will stick around this evening and there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Temperature will fall to 19 C overnight.

The humid weather will continue tomorrow – expect mainly cloudy skies and a high of 28 C on Friday. It will feel more like 36 degrees with the humidex.

Skies will clear up in the evening and temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.

Expect sunny skies on Saturday with a high of 30 C.