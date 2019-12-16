OTTAWA -- It may be that memories of childhood pony rides were dancing in their heads, or it may have been the sheer thrill of the unexpected, but seniors at an Ottawa retirement residence were obiously delighted with two unusual visitors Monday morning.

Star and Dolly are ponies, brought in by Royale Equestrian Centre, to visit the residents at Revera The Edinburgh Retirement Residence on Vaughan Street. They rode the elevator, all the way to the 8th floor, before being led through rows of seniors who reached out to offer pats and share a few giggles.

The residents were also treated to some holiday classics from a group of schoolchildren and were left with Christmas presents made in the community.

But there was no doubt Star and Dolly were the prime attraction in what may be a new holiday tradition.