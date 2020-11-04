OTTAWA -- A horse has died after a collision involving a vehicle and a horse and buggy in a community southwest of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a truck and a horse and buggy on Fairview Drive in Avonmore in North Stormont Township just after 4 pm. Wednesday.

The OPP says the preliminary investigation shows a passenger vehicle was travelling westbound on Fairview Drive when it struck a buggy being pulled by two horses.

Two adult passengers on the buggy were transported to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The two horses suffered serious injuries in the collision. The OPP says one of the horses has died.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the OPP continues to investigate.