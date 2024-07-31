Horse in Lanark County tests positive for mosquito-borne virus that can spread to humans

According to the health unit in Lanark County, a horse has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV).

The Triple-E virus is normally found in wild birds; however, it spreads to horses and humans through mosquito bites, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said Wednesday in a news release.

While humans do not get infected with the virus from an infected horse, they can get infected from a mosquito bite, if it's carrying the virus.

The health unit notes that mosquitoes carrying the virus are usually found near flooded woodlands.

Three human cases of EEEV have been recorded throughout the years in Ontario, adds the release.

"Although rare, it can cause a serious neurological disease in all age groups, even death," the health unit warned in the release.

A vaccine against the virus is available for horses, but not for humans.

The health unit is asking people to take precautions against mosquito bites. Here's how:

• Apply insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin, making sure to follow label directions. You can also ask a pharmacist for help when selecting an insect repellent.

• Wear light-coloured clothing, long sleeves, pants and socks when outside.

• Avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, as mosquitoes are the most active at that time.

• Ensure that all containers in or around the yard such as tires, pool covers, saucers for flowerpots, wading pools and children’s toys are regularly emptied of standing water.

• Ensure that screens, windows and doors are fully sealed to prevent mosquitoes from entering the house.

