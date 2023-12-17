Horse-drawn wagons trundle through Navan to collect donations for food bank
It's a food drive that harkens back to days gone by.
The Navan Community Spirit Food Drive made its way through the community Sunday, led by two teams of Clydesdale horses.
Wyatt McWilliams and his extended family are the driving force behind this unique way to collect food and donations for the local food bank.
For the forth year in a row McWilliams has hitched up his teams taking them through the winding streets of Navan, spreading joy and helping those in need.
"It shows our community spirit in the town, here we like to give back as far as the community of Navan," McWilliams said. "We get little guys coming out and petting them it’s one of those things where you can see horses on TV and colouring books a lot of people don’t get to pet them."
Supported by financial donations from Myers and the Royal Bank, the food drive collects about a ton of food each year.
Navan resident Yves Vivier says this is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.
"With inflation and the cost of living these days this is so much more important this year than ever," Vivier said. "It really shifts your mind to what is really important for Christmas and that’s being with friends and family and helping out those that need it."
