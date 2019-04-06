Dozens of hopeful homeowners camped out for a chance at buying a new home in Riverside South.

Saturday morning, developer HN Homes released 26 single family home lots.

Tanya Janic wasn’t taking any chances, “As soon as I found out I just grabbed my stuff and came here.” She says, “I arrived after work and there was already a big line-up. I was 25th in the line and there are 26 lots.”

Many brought lawn chairs and slept in their cars.

Yvette Besner says, “I was here at about 2:30 in the afternoon, then (my husband) took over and we went back and forth to get supplies and a sleeping bag.”

In a statement HN Homes saying, “We are extremely grateful and humbled by the overwhelming response to our single family home designs, and are truly honoured to have been chosen to build homes for the families here today.”

Home prices ranged from $615-thousand to nearly $900-thousand depending on lots size or model.

Move-in dates are expected to be in 2020.

Realtor Sarah Wright says it shows how hot Ottawa’s housing market has become. “There is no inventory so clients are moving towards new builds because it’s a sure shot, they have to wait in line but they don’t have to compete in multi-offers.”

According to the Royal LePage House Price Surveyreleased this week found Ottawa has become the fourth most expensive city in the country. The aggregate home price in Ottawa rose 7.7 per cent year-over-year to $469,407 in the first quarter of 2019.