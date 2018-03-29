Homicide investigation underway in Centrepointe
Ottawa Police investigate a homicide that occurred on Covington Place in Nepean on Wednesday, Mar. 28, 2018. (CTV Ottawa)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 10:39AM EDT
A section of Covington Place in Nepean was blocked off for several hours Thursday for a homicide investigation.
The Ottawa Major Crime Unit says one man is dead and one person is in custody.
Police say calls came in just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no confirmation from police on how this person died.
