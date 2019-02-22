

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are investigating the death of a man who was found badly injured inside a Vanier residence as a homicide.

Police say 55-year-old Gaetan Jolin was discovered at a home on Jolliet Avenue Wednesday afternoon and died of his injuries in hospital.

Jolin was known to police. No arrests have been made.

"We’re still actively investigating the matter and we are seeking the public’s assistance in any information as to the victim’s activities on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week," said Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt.