Ottawa Police say they are investigating a homicide in Mechanicsville after they were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Monday morning. Neighbours at Carruthers Avenue and Scott Street say they heard multiple gun shots. Yellow tape marks an area near the transit way and LRT tracks.

The Major Crime Unit is on the scene along with multiple police cruisers.

Carruthers Avenue will be closed for some time from Scott St. to Lyndale Ave. a police continue to investigate.

More to come…