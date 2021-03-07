Advertisement
Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in Richmond area
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 12:05PM EST
An Ottawa Police truck is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Richmond area.
Police said in a tweet that a body was found on a trail just off Dobson Lane at around 9 a.m. Sunday.
No other details have been made immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.