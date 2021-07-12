Police in Quebec say a homicide in the community of Kitigan Zibi and a fatal collision nearby may be linked.

The Sûreté du Québec say the woman was found dead late Sunday night in the Algonquin community north of Ottawa.Police said the victim’s body bore traces of violence.

A few minutes later, around 11:45 p.m., there was a fatal crash on Route 105 near Kazabazua. One of the two drivers, a teenager, was killed.

Police believe that one of the vehicles involved in the crash could be linked to the homicide in Kitigan Zibi.

The victims have not been identified.

More to come.