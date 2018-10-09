This is a developing story. The story may change as more information comes to light.

Ottawa Firefighters are evacuating homes along Loretta Ave. S. after a construction crew struck a gas main.

Fire crews and Enbridge Gas were called to the area at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Shortly after the initial evacuation, a call to evacuate more homes was issued.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries. Enbridge is on scene.

You are asked to avoid the area.

 

 

More to come.