

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





This is a developing story. The story may change as more information comes to light.

Ottawa Firefighters are evacuating homes along Loretta Ave. S. after a construction crew struck a gas main.

Fire crews and Enbridge Gas were called to the area at around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews on scene of a serious gas leak at 285 Loretta Ave S. Occupants being evacuated from the building. @enbridgegas #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/elzCzlA30h — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

Shortly after the initial evacuation, a call to evacuate more homes was issued.

UPDATE: All homes being evacuated south of 285 Loretta Ave S. https://t.co/9r8qg34EZO — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 9, 2018

So far, there have been no reports of injuries. Enbridge is on scene.

You are asked to avoid the area.

Loretta Ave S/B and Champagne Ave S/B closed between Beech St and Carling Ave. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic https://t.co/t40cvK2QnU — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 9, 2018

More to come.