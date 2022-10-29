Homecoming festivities underway in Kingston, Ont. as police break up nuisance party

Police in Kingston, Ont. moved to break up a "nuisance party" in the University District just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, as homecoming celebrations get underway at Queen's University.

Police and Bylaw Enforcement have vowed increased enforcement in the University District this weekend to keep celebrations safe and lawful.

A "Nuisance Party" was declared on Toronto Street, according to Kingston Police on Twitter. Three people were charged $2,000 each for hosting a "nuisance party" in the University District under the "University District Safety Initiative."

On Friday night, police issued 19 tickets for open liquor and arrested one person for being intoxicated in a public place.

Thousands of students, alumni and guests are expected in Kingston for Homecoming Weekend at Queen's University. Police and the university have urged students to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

This is the first in-person homecoming celebration at Queen's University since the start of the pandemic, with an estimated 2,700 alumni and their guests expected on campus.

In preparation for possible parties, the city declared the "University District Safety Initiative" in effect across the University District near the campus of Queen's, with increased fines for specific offences related to unsanctioned events.

Police say the Administrative Monetary Penalty includes a $2,000 fine for hosting or sponsoring a 'Nuisance Party', $2,000 fine for failing to comply with an emergency order to leave the area, and a $50 to $200 fine for noise bylaw offences.

Last weekend, an estimated 8,000 students packed the University District for faux homecoming celebrations. Three hundred officers were deployed to deal with the crowds and 13 people were arrested for public intoxication.

During Homecoming Weekend last year, more than 100 tickets were handed out for hosting or attending nuisance parties, along with three criminal charges of obstruction after 8,000 people attended events.