Home sales over $1 million account for 12 per cent of all properties in Ottawa
The number of homes sold for at least $1 million accounted for a larger share of Ottawa's housing market in 2022, a new report says.
The 2022 year-end luxury real estate report from Engel & Völkers shows the $1 million-plus market accounted for 12 per cent of all units sold in Ottawa in 2022, up from nine per cent in 2021. In 2020, home priced over $1 million accounted for four per cent of the market.
However, the report notes the rising interest rates blunted price increase in Ottawa, and sale prices in the $1-million to $3.99-million range dropped eight per cent in the last few months of the year.
"The market is balanced, approaching buyer’s market conditions as inventory piles up with new listings exceeding sales volume," the report says.
"At year’s end, the average sold price was $1,271,748 in the $1 – 3.99 million range, down eight per cent from the annual high in August."
The report shows four properties worth more than $4 million sold in Ottawa in 2022. In the $1-million to $3.99 million category, Engel & Völkers says 1,830 residential properties and 38 condos were sold in Ottawa last year.
The report says the Neighbourhoods to Watch in the $4 million plus range are Rocky Point and Grandview Road, Rideau Forest in Ottawa's south end, and Rockcliffe Park.
The neighbourhoods to watch in the $1-million to $3.99-million range are Woodroffe, Qualicum and Greely. According to the report, the up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the $1 million plus range are Glabar Park, Britannia and Beachwood Village/Vanier.
Looking ahead to 2023, Engel & Völkers expect the average price and the overall sales volume to decrease by five per cent from last year.
"Buyers may lose leverage by mid-March as the sharp impact of the interest rate hike cycle wears off. Once buyers and sellers adjust to the new market, the sales volume and average sold price will see typical gains of about five per cent each year," the report said.
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported 15,288 residential and condo properties were sold in Ottawa last year, compared with 20,289 in 2021. The average sale price of a home was up 7 per cent in 2022 to $769,623.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
WATCH LIVE | Minister says review underway of holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for policy reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
Missing California boy's mom: 'I could feel his fingers slipping' away
'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm.' Those were the last words a little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away Monday on California's central coast.
Police offer $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
BREAKING | Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Atlantic
-
Winter storm timing and impacts for the Maritimes
A developing winter storm moving towards Quebec and Maine will bring a mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Friday into Saturday.
-
Suspicious death of woman in Five Islands ruled a homicide: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious death of a woman in Five Islands, N.S., has been ruled a homicide.
-
Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks
As Canadian fishers continue to die when their boats capsize in frigid waters, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren't in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.
Toronto
-
Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
A suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico days after the attack, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
Ontario auditor general to make decision on Greenbelt investigation next week
Ontario’s auditor general will be releasing her decision next week regarding requests made by opposition leaders to investigate the financial and environmental impacts of the Doug Ford government’s plans to develop the Greenbelt.
-
Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Montreal
-
At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barrelling toward Eastern Canada. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow Thursday night through Friday.
-
Montreal re-allows use of rat poison after home-infestation complaints
The City of Montreal has backtracked on its list of banned chemicals to allow the use of one rodenticide commonly used to exterminate rats. The city has decided to allow exterminators to use diphacinone, which until this week was banned alongside glyphosate, a controversial herbicide, Bromethaline, a neurotoxin with no known antidote, and about 30 other fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and rodenticides.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police seize handguns, rifle, $540K in drugs, three men charged
Greater Sudbury Police seized more than $540,000 in cocaine and fentanyl this week after it received reports that three southern Ontario men were in the city to sell the illicit substances.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sunwing cancelling Sudbury, North Bay service again
CTV News confirmed Thursday afternoon Sunwing is cancelling all flights out of Sudbury and North Bay starting Feb. 1.
-
Huntsville boater charged in July death of swimmer on Lake Rosseau
Police have charged a Huntsville boater more than five months after the death of a man on Lake Rosseau.
London
-
40 years later: Centre Y still evolving after rising from the ashes of devastating fire
Fred Galloway walks through the front door of the Centre branch YMCA at King and Waterloo streets in downtown London, Ont.
-
Three years in the making: London’s community hub set to help homeless population
On Thursday morning, it was announced that London’s Community Hub will officially open Monday.
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
Winnipeg
-
Fingerprint leads to arrest more than three years after random Manitoba kidnapping
More than three years after a completely random kidnapping in southern Manitoba, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
-
Man arrested in connection with five rural Manitoba bank robberies
Manitoba RCMP has arrested a man following a string of bank robberies in rural Manitoba between November and January.
-
Car-sharing platform Turo eyes move to Manitoba
Canada’s largest car-sharing marketplace is looking to roll into Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
An emotional farewell to Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener
After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.
-
No injuries after Cambridge encampment fire
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
'Active police investigation' in the village of St. George
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public about an increased police presence in the village of St. George in Brant County.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Minister says review underway of holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for policy reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Alberta granted permission to intervene in gun lawsuits against Canada
The fight over gun laws in Canada will see Alberta go to court against Ottawa as intervenors in half a dozen lawsuits against legislation that bans hundreds of models of firearms.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
Saskatoon may seek loan to pay for snow removal and repay it through tax levy
City councillors are facing another budget decision, this time on how to pay for snow removal during extreme weather events.
-
Portland Winterhawks Booster Club tour hits Saskatoon with 97-year-old fan
Spending $2,800 USD on a 10-day trip to Saskatchewan and Manitoba might not be high on many people’s priority list. For a group from Portland, Oregon, they couldn't have been happier to be spending time on the prairies during January.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier reverses course on promise to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who promised less than three months ago to seek pardons for COVID-19 health violators, now says she will let justice take its course.
-
Shots fired during Edmonton robbery; police believe it's related to shooting of pawn shop workers
Another pawn shop was robbed in Edmonton Tuesday and officers think it's the same people who stole from another store and shot two employees just weeks earlier.
-
36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER
In a move that organizers are calling the first of this kind in Canada, Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man found guilty in 2020 assault of Black security guard in Gastown
A 38-year-old man has been found guilty of assaulting a Black security guard in Vancouver nearly two years ago.
-
Search continues for missing Saanich girl who may be in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Investigators with the Saanich Police Department continue to search for a high-risk missing teen who was last seen in the municipality on Dec. 19.
-
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
A team of scientists at the University of British Columbia recently sent baker’s yeast and algae to space in hopes of studying the effects of weightlessness and cosmic radiation on living organisms.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
-
White City boundary application to annex Emerald Park and surrounding areas denied
White City’s application to incorporate Emerald Park, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates, Escott/Deneve, and Great Plains Industrial Park into a single municipality has been denied by the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB).
-
Girl, 15, charged following bear spray assault at Regina round dance: police
A 15-year-old girl is facing an assault charge following a bear spray incident at a community centre in north central Regina on Wednesday evening.