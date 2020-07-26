OTTAWA -- An employee at a south Ottawa Home Depot store has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Home Depot Canada PR and Communications Manager Alyssa Haw said, "We can confirm that an associate from our Ottawa South Keys store tested positive for COVID-19."

Haw added the associate is in quarantine and has not been at work since Friday, July 17.

Home Depot has taken additional steps to clean and disinfect the store on Bank Street. Haw says the store will continue disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic areas several times a day.

Home Depot says it provides masks and personal protective equipment to all associates at stores.

All customers and staff must wear a face mask inside the store under Ottawa's mandatory face mask by-law.

Walmart Canada confirms an employee at its store at the Billings Bridge Shopping Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked at the store on July 20.