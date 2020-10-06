KEMPTVILLE, ON -- Holy Cross Catholic School in Kemptville re-opened to most students on Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school nearly two weeks ago.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said there was no evidence of an ongoing risk of infection for students, so all students would return on Tuesday morning, except for one class that will finish its 14-day isolation period this Friday.

The Health Unit thanked school staff, parents and students for their co-operation during their contact tracing and investigation.