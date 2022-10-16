Holl scores winner as Leafs down Sens 3-2
The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change.
With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease.
The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2.
Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena with an abductor injury.
"This is hockey," Samsonov said. "Sometimes you get put in a bad situation. I'm ready all the time."
The Leafs announced about an hour before puck drop against their provincial rivals that Murray, who had a hard time staying healthy in two seasons with Ottawa before a trade to Toronto, had been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss at least four weeks.
"You never liked to see guys get hurt," Holl said. "It's very painful, both physically and mentally for guys."
Erik Kallgren, who was knocked out of the Toronto Marlies' AHL opener Friday, was recalled and healthy enough to dress as the backup.
Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas bet big on the Murray-Samsonov tandem -- goaltenders with past success, but lots to prove -- in the off-season after trading the oft-injured Petr Mrazek and letting all-star Jack Campbell walk in free agency.
"He's put in a lot of work," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Murray. "He's been healthy all the way through the off-season, training camp, pre-season. He's put in a lot of work.
"It's disappointing for him ... disappointing for us."
William Nylander and David Kampf had the other goals for Toronto (2-1-0).
Claude Giroux, with a goal and an assist, and Shane Pinto replied for Ottawa (0-2-0), which got 29 saves from Anton Forsberg.
"For the most part, we played well," Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said. "But it definitely stings."
A defenceman known mostly for his play at the other end of the rink, Holl buried his first goal of the season after pinching down into the slot as Michael Bunting took the puck to the blue paint.
"Always good to pot one," Holl said.
Nylander pushed the Leafs ahead 2-1 with 6:36 remaining in the third with his second after the Senators couldn't clear the defensive zone.
But the visitors responded 1:25 later when Giroux banged home a loose puck for his first with Ottawa.
With their rebuild over and a young core led by Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Thomas Chabot a year older, the Senators had a headline-grabbing summer with the additions of Giroux, sniper Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, who's currently out with an upper-body injury.
Toronto, meanwhile, picked up its first victory of the season Thursday in a 3-2 triumph over Washington in Samsonov's debut for the Leafs against the team that cut him loose.
Coming off a 4-1 loss in Buffalo to open its schedule, Ottawa took the lead on a power play at 9:09 of the first when Pinto ripped a one-timer for his second NHL goal after missing most of last season with a shoulder injury. Rookie defenceman Jake Sanderson picked up the second assist for his first point as a professional.
The Leafs tied the game with 16.4 seconds left in the middle period when Kampf redirected Jake Muzzin's shot through Forsberg's pads.
Samsonov had to be sharp in the third when Tyler Motte swept the puck off the stick of T.J. Brodie and on goal as the Toronto defenceman skated in front of his own net before the teams scored three times in under five minutes.
"It was pretty funny," Samsonov said with a grin. "This is a hard moment. You need to (be) ready for this."
The Leafs will need him to be ready plenty more in the coming weeks.
MURRAY SIDELINED AGAIN
Murray played just 47 games in his two seasons with the Senators following a trade with Pittsburgh.
The 28-year-old had a tough time staying healthy in the nation's capital, going 15-25-3 with an .899 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average.
Senators head coach D.J. Smith was asked Friday about Murray when it looked like his former netminder would get the start against Ottawa.
"Take nothing away from him," Smith said. "He was hurt all the time. He had a lot of bad luck."
UP NEXT
Leafs: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
Senators: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in their home opener.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded
Two men on Saturday fired at troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
'My friends, they died. For what?': Ukrainians in Halifax protest war
Two-dozen Ukrainians gathered in Halifax’s Peace and Friendship Park Saturday afternoon to protest the war in their home country.
-
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Toronto
-
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
-
Air Canada check-in issues at Pearson causes flight delays, cancellations
Four Air Canada flights were cancelled Friday evening and several more were delayed at Toronto Pearson airport due to a technical issue.
-
How many people voted in advance for the Toronto election?
Advance voter turnout for Toronto’s municipal election fell nearly 30 per cent compared to the 2014 election.
Montreal
-
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
-
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
-
Top-seeded Canadian Auger-Aliassime gets set for Firenze Open final
Top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the men's singles final at the Firenze Open with a straight-sets semifinal win over third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday. He plays on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy 64 closed near Verner; no access from HWY 535 or Poirier Road
Highway 64 is closed in both directions at Michel Road in Macpherson Township, south of Verner, due to a collision.
-
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
Moosonee assault victim dies, murder charges laid
The 15-year-old victim of the serious assault on Oct. 6 in Moosonee, Ont. has died in hospital from their injuries; murder charges have been filed.
London
-
Local rally for Ukraine calls for more military help
More than 100 gathered at London’s Victoria Park to support Ukraine Saturday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
-
London, Ont. rally for rights and freedom in Iran
Members of the London, Ont. Iranian community and their supporters gathered for a walking rally around Victoria Park on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Policing, social supports major topics at mayoral forum for newcomers
Eight out of eleven mayoral candidates met at a unique forum focusing on issues surrounding newcomers and immigrants Saturday.
-
One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion
One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house explosion in Shaugnessy Park Friday night.
-
'It's very fun for them': Winnipeg families learn about fire safety at WFPS open house
It was a day of fun and fire prevention facts as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) held its annual open house Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Memorial held in skatepark in honour of recently deceased Kitchener, Ont. woman
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Waterloo Park, the sounds of skateboards gliding across pavement filled the park as family and friends of Jaqueline McDermott gathered to remember the young woman.
-
'I started crying': Samantha Hild announced as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced Kitchener’s Samantha Hild as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador after the title shifted from Miss Oktoberfest.
-
Female transported to hospital after disturbance in Kitchener park
A female has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while another individual was sprayed with a noxious substance.
Calgary
-
Family continues to seek justice in 15-year cold case murder of Jackie Crazybull
Family, friends, and members of the Blood Tribe laced up their shoes and marched Saturday in effort to seek justice for an Indigenous Calgary woman whose murder remains unsolved more than 15 years later.
-
What makes a great public space? A new Calgary project wants your feedback
A community engagement project in northeast Calgary is aiming to answer one question: what makes a great public space?
-
3-year-old found by passerby after wandering away from Mahogany daycare
Good timing on the part of a passerby may have saved a child who vanished from a daycare in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Mother of woman found dead at Sask. golf course wants answers from RCMP
The mother of a woman found dead in northeastern Saskatchewan is urging the RCMP to do all it can in its investigation.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after RCMP-involved shooting
A 49-year-old man is in police custody after an RCMP-involved shooting on Saturday.
-
'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
Edmonton
-
Ralph's Handi Mart closes after 35 years of sustaining Strathearn community
Saturday marked the end of an era for the Saleh family and Edmonton's Strathearn community as Ralph's Handi Mart closed its doors.
-
Elks lose 28-23 at home again after Argos late push
The Edmonton Elks continue to find ways to lose home games.
-
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
Vancouver
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
-
Last-minute drama in tight Surrey mayoral race
It was a rollercoaster of a night for supporters Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition.
Regina
-
Regina police charge man with assault in stabbing incident
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident that ended with one man injured and another arrested.
-
Rally in Regina shows support for imprisoned journalist
A rally supporting Australian journalist Julian Assange was held in Regina on Saturday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.