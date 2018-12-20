Holiday schedule changes
Here’s a look at the schedule changes for the holiday season, from Christmas Day to Wednesday, January 2.
Client Services
- Ottawa City Hall and all seven Client Service Centres will be closed on December 25, December 26 and January 1
- The Provincial Offences Court will be closed on December 25, December 26 and January 1
- The City’s 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the City’s immediate attention over the holidays
OC Transpo
- Christmas Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule
- Boxing Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Saturday schedule with extra service on busy routes
- New Year’s Eve – OC Transpo will operate on a reduced weekday schedule and free service after 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
- The Christmas Day pick-up will take place on Boxing Day and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- New Year’s Day pick-up will take place on Wednesday, January 2 and all collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Road waste facility will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
- Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day
City Services
- All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
Shopping
Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
- Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be closed.
Boxing Day
- Rideau Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d’Orléans, Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre and the Tanger Outlets will be open.
LCBO and Beer Stores
- All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
- 100 Beer Stores across Ontario will be open on Boxing Day. The Beer Store locations in Ottawa at 1860 Bank St. and 515 Somerset St. West will be open on Boxing Day
- Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
Museums
- The Canadian Museum of Nature will be closed on Christmas Day. The museum will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Canadian Museum of History will be closed on Christmas Day. The museum will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Canadian War Museum will be closed on Christmas Day. The museum will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be closed on Christmas Day. The museum will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum will be closed on Christmas Day. The museum will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, City Hall Art Gallery and Barbara Ann Scott Gallery at City Hall will operate on a regular schedule throughout the holidays.